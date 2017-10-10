Leslie Grace Talks About Working With Friend Becky G on "Díganle"—Plus, Casper Smart's Cameo

Leslie Grace teamed up with her friend Becky G and decided it was time to change the game and we're loving them for it.

"It was a dream come true for both of us to finally be able to collaborate on a song after being friends and talking about it so much throughout the years!" Grace exclusively tells E! News "Considering the lack of young women in the Latin music industry, this collab was of so much personal significance to us."

In the music video, we see the 22-year-old singer reliving her memories with none other than Casper Smart, but she's so over him, and she'd like for him to know. There's also an epic rain scene that screams girl power.