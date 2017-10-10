Angelina Jolie Claims She Denied Harvey Weinstein's Unwanted Advances After Which She ''Never Worked With Him Again''

Several major actresses and women in Hollywood have come forward with sexual assault allegations about Harvey Weinstein, and now Angelina Jolie's name can be added to that list.

In an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Jolie claims Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances toward her in a hotel room during the release of her film Playing By Heart in the late '90s. She rejected him and afterward, pledged to never work with him again.

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Ms. Jolie said in an email to The Times. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."