Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Multiple Women

An actress from Rome, Asia Argento—who played Beatrice in the crime drama B. Monkey—said she was asked to attend a party thrown by Miramax at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera in 1997, but when she got there, she found herself alone with Weinstein.

She—like many other women—claimed Weinstein then forced her into giving him a massage, threatening her career if she didn't oblige. When she finally agreed, he allegedly pulled her skirt up and forced her legs apart to begin performing oral sex on her. Though she said she repeatedly told him no, she eventually gave in with hopes that it would come to an end—something she said has prompted years of guilt.

Things grew even more complicated as Argento admitted to giving into Weinstein's further sexual advances and even grew close with him. She said the reason she kept it all a secret for so long was her fear that he would "crush" her and her career.