How The CW's Dynasty Is Reinventing That Old "Catfight" Trope

The original Dynasty was known for many things, including the big hair, the fashion and those knock-down, drag-out fights, usually between the female stars. The CW's Dynasty will have all that—just updated for the times. Sorry, you'll be hard-pressed to see any Nolan Miller gowns when the Dynasty reboot debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 11, but you will see women butting heads.
"I did notice in the original catfights, if you go back and watch them, all of a sudden there will be a massive stunt man in a wig and you're just supposed to be like, ‘Yeah, that's fine, sure,'" Elizabeth Gillies, Fallon Carrington in the new series, told E! News during a recent set visit.
CW
But the fights being in the show may be where the similarities stop. "We are doing all of our own stunts, which is very fun. I do think these fights come from a real place. They're warranted," Gillies said.
Fallon's main beef is with her father's new girlfriend, Cristal, played by Nathalie Kelley. The two women don't just go at it at home, they "fight on every level," Kelley said.
"We still have the fights, but I think we're freer to be more creative with this rivalry now because Cristal and Fallon are modern, working women," she said, noting they go after each other in the board room and on other fronts.
For Gillies, this is a chance to take on the double standard when it comes to on-screen feuds.
"No one says anything when men fight on camera and men get in these quarrels, and then when a woman does it, it's like, ‘Oh, a sexy catfight,' but we're not trying to make it sexy. It's two women getting angry in the same way men do and kind of duking it out in the ring, but for a good cause," she said.
That cause? Well, you'll want to watch the video above and tune in to Dynasty when it premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on The CW.
"If they express themselves through actions, then so be it," she said.
Dynasty also stars Grant Show, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de La Fuente.