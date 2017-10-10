Alert: Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Is Quite Shirtless in New Season 4 Premiere Pic

When the show returns on Friday, Rafael is broke, homeless, and living with Jane after some hotel business went bad with Petra (Yael Groblas) and his kinda evil sister Luisa (Yara Martinez). Meanwhile, Jane had just been about to tell Rafael about her feelings for him when she went to meet the guy who had found the letter from her late husband Michael, only to discover it was her adorable first love, Tyler Posey. Or Adam. Whatever you want to call him.

Now, the question that has to be answered is whether or not this is a sexy shirtless argument with Rafael that sends Adam out of the picture, or a real serious argument that sends Jane's feelings out of the picture instead.

You'll just have to see!