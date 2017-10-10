The Flash Is Lightening Up for Season 4 (Yes, Really!)

When we return to Central City, six months have passed since Team Flash defeated the diabolical Savitar, AKA future Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), and Barry was forced to make the hard to decision to leave behind Iris (Candice Patton) and the team in the hopes of calming the speed force, which was in need of a prisoner. In that time, Team Flash—including Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes)—have had to step up and protect the city in the hero's absence.

"In general, season three was about dealing with Barry Allen's actions and the repercussions, and this season is going to be more about Team Flash and their actions, and the repercussions to that," Valdes explained.

Of course, this is still The Flash—and that means there's still got to be a villain to defeat. But unlike seasons past, the new Big Bad won't be someone with powers that mirror Barry's. "We've got a different kind of Big Bad this year," Gustin explained. "We've always had a speedster villain on the show, and this year we're going a different route. We've got the Thinker." (While The Thinker has been four different characters in DC Comics lore, he's always had a technologically-derived ability of telekinesis, telepathy, and mind control.)