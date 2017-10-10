How Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Vanessa Lachey Bonded Over Emotional Dancing With the Stars Performance

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey reunited on Dancing With the Stars for Vanessa's Most Memorable Year dance. The two, who did not dance together last week, did a rumba to Nick Lachey's "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)." They received a 24 out of 30 from the judges. Despite the headlines, the pair went right to work.

"You have the live show on Monday and Tuesday you start rehearsal, and so we started a new week with a new song and a new dance and I was excited to learn the rumba from this guy because he's like the rumba king. I mean, you've got those hips," Vanessa said about Maks after the show. "I've got to keep up with those hips. It actually threw my back out a couple of times, I didn't tell you that."