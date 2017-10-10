Raven's Home Renewed for Season 2 By Disney Channel

Did she see this coming? 'Cause we did.
Raven's Home is officially coming back for a second season! Disney Channel announced on Tuesday that the network had renewed the That's So Raven follow-up series for another season, with production set to resume in Hollywood in November. Raven-Symoné reprises her role as Raven Baxter on the show, and also serves as an executive producer.
"We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way," Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. "The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come."
"It feels fantastic to be back home," Raven recently told E! News of her return to Disney Channel. "There's nothing like coming to set and seeing people that I've worked with since the age of 15...It feels good. It feels comfortable. I'm not scared."
Raven's Home's July premiere was the no. 1 live-action cable TV series premiere in two years in its target demo, according to Disney Channel. Since then, it's been the highest-rated show in its timeslot, and has attracted over 50 million viewers on TV and digital platforms. It's Disney Channel's No. 1 streamed series, with nearly 10 million viewers on VOD.
The sitcom follows Raven and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) as they live together as divorced single mothers, raising their children in the same chaotic household. And, of course, Raven's ability to see the future is genetic, as one of her 11-year-old twins, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), has the same ability.
The series also stars Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz.
Raven's Home airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on Disney Channel.