10 OMG Moments From Both Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailers

What the heck just happened?

The second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted during ESPN's Monday Night Football, leaving fans with more questions than answers. Tickets are on sale for the next installment in the trilogy, debuting in theaters nationwide Dec. 15. Until then, let's examine the two trailers.

Trailer No. 1 (Apr. 14, 2017)

Released during the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, it picks up immediately after the events of 2015's The Force Awakens. Now viewed over 41 million times on its official YouTube channel, fans have combed through every frame to find clues about what's next for Finn (John Boyega), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley) and co.

1. Let the Training Begin

It's no surprise Luke will shepherd Rey in her use of the Force, educating her on the Light and Dark sides. "Breathe," Luke tells his protégé. "Just breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?"

It's the first time fans have heard Luke speak since Return of the Jedi, as he's been sequestered on Ahch-To since Kylo Ren helped destroy the Jedi Academy. Rey sees "light," "darkness" and "balance," but fails to see the full scope. As Luke tells her (or warns her?), "It's so much bigger."

2. Time Heals All Wounds

Kylo sliced Finn's back during the assault on Starkiller Base, but the severity of his injuries wasn't immediately known. (When Rey left for Ahch-To to find Luke, he was still unconscious.) In the trailer, Finn is seen in a containment pod, monitoring his status. Kylo, meanwhile, has removed his mask, revealing the scar he got from fighting Finn and Rey in The Force Awakens.