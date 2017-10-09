George Clooney Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Allegations: "It's Indefensible"

During his candid interview with Marlow Stern, George also admitted to hearing rumors about the producer for several years. He would ultimately not take the rumors too seriously.

"I've heard rumors, and the rumors in general started back in the nineties, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role. It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn't get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt," George explained. "But the other part of this, the part we're hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn't hear anything about that and I don't know anyone that did. That's a whole other level and there's no way you can reconcile that. There's nothing to say except that it's indefensible."

As for some fans who think some Hollywood stars must have known about the alleged behavior, George says it's not the case for him.

"A lot of people are doing the 'you had to know' thing right now, and yes, if you're asking if I knew that someone who was very powerful had a tendency to hit on young, beautiful women, sure," George explained. "But I had no idea that it had gone to the level of having to pay off eight women for their silence, and that these women were threatened and victimized. I've been talking with a lot of people about this and I don't know many people who knew of that."