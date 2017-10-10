Watch the Riverdale Cast Drag Each Other and Invent New Ships in a Game of "Most Likely To"

Who in the Riverdale cast is most likely to be late to set?

They're all happy to spill, and the answer is Veronica Lodge, AKA Camila Mendes.

"It keeps coming up," she admitted to us at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con. "Never gonna hide that one."

That's just one of the fun facts to be found in this game of "Most Likely To," which also reveals which cast member is most likely to be found at craft services, who doesn't sing, who's got snacks, and that there's a real argument going on over who baits the fans the most on social media.