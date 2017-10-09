Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Asks If Women Are ''Asking for It''

Donna Karan might be standing by the wrong man.
The designer went against the grain when she came to the defense of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday, three days after a New York Times expose revealed three decades worth of alleged sexual harassment.
Since the shocking news hit, a long list of stars, including Dame Judi Dench, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Mark Ruffalo, Rose McGowan, alleged victim Ashley Judd and more, have come out of the woodwork to condemn the former Weinstein Company CEO's action, but not Donna Karan. No sirree!
During a red carpet interview with the Daily Mail at the CinéFashion Film Awards on Sunday, the DKNY designer suggested that her friend's alleged victims may have been "asking for it" because of how they "display" or "present" themselves.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Sylvain Gaboury/REX/Shutterstock
At the event, Karan was asked to weigh in on the scandal just hours after The Weinstein Company released a statement saying that it had terminated the co-founder of Miramax, effective immediately.
The 69-year-old said, "I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it's been a hard time for women."
She continued, "To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?"
The mother of two said, "And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?"
The fashion icon certainly may get some more Internet trouble when she continued, "You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble."
In the interview, she also called Weinstein and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, "wonderful people."
To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, "asking for it "? https://t.co/oYyO9tfFKz pic.twitter.com/Fck0h5m13R— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017
Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
Needless to say, many were not thrilled about the eyebrow-raising comments.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain took to Twitter to voice his objections, writing, "To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, 'asking for it'?"
Rose McGowan, a vocal opponent of The Weinstein Company and its ex head honcho, made a pointed response when she posted a photo of the DM article and wrote, "Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE. Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress."
Despite Karan's words, Weinstein himself released a statement soon after the NYT article hit—one in which he admitted his fault.
"I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," Weinstein said. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
He continued. "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."
Maybe Donna needs a refresher?