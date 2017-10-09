Dancing With the Stars Bids Goodbye to Another Celeb on One of the Most Emotional Nights Ever

Anyone else still crying?
No, not just over Dancing With the Stars' latest elimination, but because of all of the emotional stories the season 25 celebrities told as part of this week's "Most Memorable Year" theme aka the make everyone at E! News cry for two hours non-stop. And cry we did, again and again, as Jordan Fisher received the first 10s of the season after telling the story of his adoption, and Lindsey Stirling paid a stunning tribute to her late father.
It was an incredible night, and sadly, we had to say goodbye to another couple by episode's end. In the fourth week of the competition, Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated, with Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd landing in the bottom two.
Here's a rundown of the night's performances:
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson: 24/30
OK, so it was ridiculous that Frankie chose this year as his most memorable year, because he lives in the present. Dude, you starred in Big Fat Liar. So it should've been 2002, but whatever. At least we got an appearance from Bryan Cranston, Frankie's TV dad from Malcolm in the Middle! And their quickstep was solid!
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 24/30
The football legend's most memorable year was his rookie year, but not because of football: His grandmother, who was his "inspiration," died that year. T.O. got super emotional in their rehearsal, with Cheryl comforting him, saying he grandmother would be proud of him. And by the end of his waltz, he was sobbing, barely able to speak. "You've got me," Bruno Tonioli said. Ditto, dude!
ABC
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsec: 24/30
The Total Bellas star chose 2016, when she made her comeback to the WWE ring after learning her neck was almost about to break in half. Fiancé John Cena and sister Brie Bella took part in the package, talking about just how serious the injury was. "I was told my career was over, I just couldn't accept that," Nikki said.
I can't say enough about her strength. She's bold, she's brave, one of the strongest people I know. Man, that's my girl," John said. Awww! And Nikki returned to the ring again with her, with the DWTS team putting a wrestling ring in the ballroom.
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd: 23/30
Of course, the 98 Degrees singer picked the year he married Vanessa, his wife-turned-competitor. "I knew I wanted to marry Vanessa," he said. "The most important thing I wanted to do in life was have a family. She was my soul mate, life partner, my best friend." Awww!
It lead to a very sensitive and emotional dance, with Len Goodman saying it was "a little bit unstable" in terms of Nick's balance, while Carrie Ann said it was his best dance yet. "I'm just so blessed," Nick said of having a family with Vanessa, with his crying wife joining him before he got his scores. Are you sick of us saying "Awww!" yet? Too bad!
ABC
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas: 26/30
The frontrunner's waltz was inspired by the year the violinist's father passed away. "My dad was the best dad in the world," she said, adding he took on a new job so she could achieve her dreams. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and his death "changed" her.
Of course, the pair's dance was one of the night's most creative performances, with Lindsey, who revealed Mark was wearing her dad's actual hat and scarf, also breaking down by the end of it. "Gorgeous and magical," Bruno said of the dance, while Carrie Ann said Lindsey has such a "unique artistry" and thanked them for their performance. And Len, surprising as ever, said it reminded him of a Banksy painting.
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess: 23/30
2007 was the NBA star's pick for his most memorable year, after his daughter, Tatum, was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer when she was 10 months old. Derek walked away from a multi-million dollar contract to make sure his daughter was OK, and he said, "That experience helped to shape my understanding of what real sacrifice means. (Fortunately, Tatum is happy and healthy today.)
His jazz ended with Derek giving Tatum, who was crying in the audience wearing a shirt that said "super hero," a flower. While Carrie Ann loved that their dance was "a celebration," she did note they were a little off. Sadly, they were eliminated at the end of the night.
ABC
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold: 29/30
The Disney star chose 2005 because it was the year he was officially adopted by his grandparents, after his birth mother struggled with substance abuse issues. "They were always mom and dad to be, they were the best," he said. "My being adopted, it saved me. It literally saved my life."
He danced his contemporary dance in honor of his grandparents, and by the end of his performance, he ran over to them, sobbing. (We really regret not buying stock in Kleenex ahead of this episode.) "That was exquisitely flawless," Bruno gushed. "It was a work of art, my darling."
Sasha Pieterse and Sasha Farber: 24/30
The Pretty Little Liars star chose 2016, the year PLL was ending and she was struggling with her health, which was costing her roles. However, it was also the year her boyfriend, Hunter, proposed to her. "I'm excited to be a wife," she said. Her foxtrot represented entering a new chapter in her life. "It was lovely, well done," Len said.
ABC
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 24/30
After Alan Bersten had to fill in for Maks during last week's show due to "personal" issues, Maks returned for an emotional performance with Vanessa, who opened up about the premature birth of her third child, Phoenix Robert, in December 2016.
"I've never cried before the dance. It was the first time, all the feelings that are real, it's real life," Maks, who welcomed his first child, Shai, with wife Peta Murgatroyd just two weeks after Phoenix's birth, said after their dance, which Carrie Ann called "a beautiful expression of motherhood."
Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 24/30
The Property Brothers star chose 2007...because it was the year he became a Property Brother, achieving his dream of being on TV. And in a fun twist, his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, joined in on the dance! "Surprise!"
"That was twice as much fun, twice the energy," Len gushed, while Bruno said, "It's a bit early in the season for a threesome, don't you think?" Classic Bruno!
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 27/30
When she was 11, thee ESPN personality was diagnosed with two incredibly rare autoimmune disorders that robbed her of the ability to eat, speak, walk or move. After 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned how to speak, eat and move all over again, eventually going on to deliver a world record-breaking performance at the 2012 Summer Paralympics U.S. swimming trials. Her trainer revealed that during their first training session that Victoria said she was going to be the first person to ever compete on DWTS in a wheelchair.
"You dance like a star," Bruno told her after the uplifting performance, with Len telling her, "You are so inspirational...that was just a joyful, lovely experience."
DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.