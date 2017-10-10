Jessie James Decker Expecting Baby No. 3: Looking Back at Her Cutest Mommy Moments So Far

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's family is getting a little bigger...

The cute couple announced they're expecting their third child together, giving their cute kiddos—Vivianne Rose, 3, and Eric Decker II, 2—another sibling.

Jessie took to Instagram to announce the news with a sweet video of her and Eric explaining to the kids that another baby is on the way.

"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3," she captioned the post. "As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on."

She continued, "We are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march."

Jessie is one of the most adorable Hollywood moms, so in honor of her third child, we're looking back at some of her cutest mommy moments with Viv and Bubba.

See them all by launching the video above!

