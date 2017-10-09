Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Who Got Their Start as Backup Dancers

You won't believe which Hollywood stars had their humble beginnings dancing backup to some of the entertainment world's hottest names.

This past weekend, Jenna Dewan Tatum traveled to the Hollywood Bowl to reunite with Janet Jackson's fellow dancers. It got us thinking of all the familiar faces who got their starts as backup dancers.

From Las Vegas headliners like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey to rappers like Sean "Diddy" Combs and Tupac Shakur, these dancers all paid their dues before they rose to the top and reached super stardom. Whether moving and grooving in huge arenas or on music video sets, these celebrities have their fair share of experience on the dance floor—and in the background.

Look below to find out which stars grooved, jived and shimmied their way to the center stage in our gallery below.