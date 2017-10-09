How Jennifer Garner and Lindsay Shookus Are Supporting Ben Affleck's Recovery

Ben Affleck is on the road to recovery! 

The father of three has a history of alcoholism and a source tells E! that he is currently "focused on his sobriety." Ben is still going strong with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, while his ex-wife Jennifer Garner continues to support his recovery. 

In the midst of all of the issues, Jennifer still has her own thriving career and life to deal with. So how is she moving on since the split? 

