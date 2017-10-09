Khloe Kardashian's 6 Tips on How She Made Her Long-Distance Romance With Tristan Thompson Work

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, but it can also rip a couple apart.

Khloe Kardashian has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, whom she is expecting her first child with, for over a year now and things appear to be better than ever for the parents-to-be.

But, the deck was certainly stacked against the formerly long-distance couple. The reality star and the baller are currently living together in Ohio, however, for the majority of their relationship the pair have lived in different cities. Despite that struggle, the twosome have managed to make it work and to thrive.

On Monday, Khloe took to her website to talk about how she made it through the physical separation and to give some helpful tips to anyone currently in a long-distance relationship.

She began, "Nobody says dating long distance is easy—I am so happy Tristan and I live together now!"