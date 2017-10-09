Every Star Who Has Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual Harassment Allegations

Harvey Weinstein is being put under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Times first went public with their investigation where several women came forward and claimed sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood producer.

According to the publication, Harvey reached at least eight settlements with various women over a span of nearly 30 years. Ultimately, Harvey released his own statement after the story broke.

"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."

Harvey continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."