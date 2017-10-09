The Bachelor's Nick Viall to Guest Star on Speechless (and No, He's Not Playing Himself!)

Nick Viall is returning to ABC.

No, not as the Bachelor again, as our reigning Bachelor is set to guest star on one of the network's comedies. That's right, Nick, 36, is making the jump from reality to scripted.

Nick will appear in an upcoming episode of Speechless, the network's sophomore comedy, E! News has confirmed. And no, he's not playing himself.

Nick will take on the role of Tyson, a hunky B-movie actor who is a little too method. After he befriends JJ (Micah Fowler) on a movie set, Tyson will attempt to put on the performance of a lifetime in order to deceive Maya (Minnie Driver) and Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) to help get his new friend out of trouble.