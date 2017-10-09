Former Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Defends New Marriage Nearly 2 Years After First Husband's Death

Tiffany Thornton is celebrating and defending her new love on social media.

On Saturday, the former Disney star known for her roles on Sonny With a Chance and So Random! married Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci.

"Best day of my life 10/7/17," Tiffany shared on Instagram while showcasing her wedding dress. Josiah added, "Today was so amazing and exceeded all my wildest dreams and expectations. #becomingacapaci."

While the weekend may have been all about love and light, the new bride received some critical comments from some fans who thought she married a new man too soon. As a result, Tiffany decided to speak out on Instagram.

"This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways," she explained on Instagram. "I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives."