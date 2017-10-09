Best Outfits From The Mindy Project of All Time

Mindy Kaling has always been a style unicorn, on and off screen.

The Mindy Project star has spent the past six seasons incorporating bright colors and mixed patterns into her looks, with the guidance of the show's costume designer, Salvador Perez. It may be the show's last hoorah, but that doesn't mean the style has to stop. Consider this your time to find wardrobe inspiration to last a lifetime.

After six seasons, it's hard to imagine Mindy's character without Salvador's designs. Initially, however, the designer turned the offer down—multiple times.