Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3: See Her Hottest PDA Moments With Hubby Eric Decker

Baby, baby, baby!
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are expanding their family with the addition of another baby this spring!
The Eric & Jessie stars announced the exciting pregnancy news Monday on the singer's Instagram with a video featuring their two children, Vivianne Rose Decker and Eric Decker, Jr.
"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤," the 29-year-old country songstress wrote.
The pregnancy announcement should come as no surprise since the couple has been candid and open about their desire to have more kids.
"I don't wanna say the door's closed on baby number three because we love our babies so much, they're so amazing and I like can't imagine not having another one," Jessie told E! News earlier this year. "We're still talking about it."
Plus, as fans of their show already know, the lovebirds are so head-over-heels in love and just can't get enough of each other! Don't believe us? Here's all the evidence you need:
Topping off a great practice with a celebratory kiss!
These two are always prepared for a quick smooch when the opportunity strikes.
These two are all dressed up at a big event and share a quick kiss before the night begins.
Article continues below
Could they be any more in love? We think not!
These two look even more glamorous when they kiss in black and white.
While out to dinner with Jessie's parents, the two lovebirds steal a kiss over glasses of wine.
Article continues below
This looks like the book jacket for some romance novel.
The love these two have for one another is enough to keep them warm!
Eric and Jessie wear hats and share a cute kiss.
Article continues below
Forget waiting until the end of the night! These two stop for a kiss mid-date.
Even during practice, Eric finds time to kiss Jessie.
At an event, Eric kisses his expectant wife.
Article continues below
The two pose for a vacation smoochie (smooch + selfie).
During a hike, Eric stops to give Jessie a quick kiss.
There couldn't be a better way for Eric to ring in the New Year than by kissing his wife.
Article continues below
Jessie James gives Eric a birthday kiss first thing in the morning.
Jessie James loves to kiss her man from all angles.
Eric Decker leans in for a quick kiss while golfing with his lady.
Article continues below
The bride and groom couldn't wait to pronounce their love in front of everyone.
Check out more of the couple's hot PDA moments in the video above!