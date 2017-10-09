Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! See the Cutest Pics of Her Daughter Vivianne and Son Eric Jr.

It's official: baby No. 3 is on the way!

Jessie James Decker announced Monday that she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting their third child together.

The Eric & Jessie stars shared the news with daughter Vivianne Rose and son Eric Jr. today in an adorable Instagram video. "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" the singer wrote. "As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march."