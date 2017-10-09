Jason Ritter Breaks the Guinness World Record For Most Hugs in 1 Minute

Hugs can heal, or at least break records.

Jason Ritter joined the hosts of today's taping of The View to promote his newest ABC sitcom Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. He also wanted to personally proclaim Tuesday to be "National Hug A Kevin Day."

"One of the things on the show is that I have to hug people. It's complicated," he shared. "Watch the show and you'll know what I'm talking about."

Apparently, the character of Kevin is charged with bringing light and joy back into an apocalyptic world where everyone is selfish and depressed. One of his main tactics? Hugs, of course.