McDonald's Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce for Good This Time

Great news for Rick and Morty fanatics. McDonald's hears your call for Szechuan sauce loud and clear.
The fast-food chain announced it would soon begin restocking the teriyaki dipping sauce days after McDonald's held a highly-anticipated event this past weekend that offered Szechuan in extremely limited quantities at select restaurants.
For those not privy to the Szechuan-centric hysteria and its relationship to Rick and Morty, here's a brief crash course. Golden Arches lovers got their first taste of the tangy condiment in 1998 when it was given a limited-time release in promotion with Disney's Mulan. Fast forward two decades later, and interest in Szechuan piqued thanks to the Adult Swim animated series' third season.
A character longed for one more taste of the mysterious McNuggets sauce, and just like that, so did everybody else.
There was so much interest in bringing back Szechuan sauce that McDonald's said fans could get their hands on a packet for one day only last Saturday. Unfortunately, restaurants weren't nearly adequately prepared for the many hungry patrons lining up around the block, and barely anyone actually got a taste of the Szechuan.
Luckily, there's a silver lining to all this madness and it starts this winter. In a statement released Sunday, McDonald's announced the condiment's return one more time (and in much larger quantities.)
"Szechuan Sauce is coming back again this winter," it read. "And instead of being one-day only and limited to select restaurants, we're bringing more—a lot more—so that any fan who's willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald's."
"We want to make this right. You're some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension... and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned."
Are you ready to add Szechuan to your McNugget lineup? Let us know in the comments!