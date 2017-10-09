Nikki Bella and Brie Bella See Their Action Figures for the First Time on Total Bellas: "They're So Beautiful!"

The Bellas are joining the Barbie squad!

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella take a trip to the Mattel offices in L.A. and finally get to see their official WWE Superstars action figures. "They're amazing. They're so beautiful and I see all the girls who come to our appearances and our signings, they're going to absolutely love this," Nikki shared.

The ladies are once again doing things to help open doors for more women. "I love Barbie but now to see this kick ass inspiring and empowering type of Barbie, how cool is that?" Nikki explained.