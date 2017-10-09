Taylor Swift Is Not So Secretly Stalking Fans' Instagram Accounts

Taylor Swift is sliding into fans' DMs.

Over the weekend, Swifties on social media noticed that their favorite singer was popping up on their Instagram accounts. Whether it was during their Instagram lives or voting in their polls, Swift was all over her Swifties' accounts...and they definitely weren't ready for it.

Luckily even though no one was prepared for #Taylurking, Swifties were able to screenshot some of Swift's comments and share them on social media for all of us to enjoy!

During her time on Instagram, Swift also revealed some vital information about her music and her cats. Let's take a look: