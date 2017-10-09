Glee Reunion Alert! Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Ryan Murphy and Jenna Ushkowitz Got Together Over the Weekend

And that's what you missed on Glee...

OK, so maybe the days of our favorite musical television show recaps are behind us, but that doesn't mean a reunion is out of the picture!

In fact, some of the Glee cast reunited at New York's Elsie Fest in Central Park over the weekend, giving Gleeks all the feels with their cute pics.

Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Ryan Murphy and Jenna Ushkowitz all came together for the event. At one point, Michele and Criss took the stage to perform together—a moment that was introduced by none other than Murphy.