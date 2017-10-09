Southern Charm Stars Throw Cameran Eubanks a '60s-Inspired Baby Shower

by Jess Cohen |

Cameran Eubanks

Instagram

Cameran Eubanks' co-stars showered her with love over the weekend.

On Sunday, Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith threw Cameran a '60s-inspired baby shower! "I wanted a Slim Aarons elegant return to the 60's for @camwimberly1 baby shower.... I had nothing to do with ordering this cake ....NOTHING!!" Patricia wrote on Instagram along with a pic of the group dress up in the '60s clothes at the shower.

So who was responsible for the cake? It sounds like Whitney was!

Read

Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Shares Gorgeous Maternity Photos

@andyrapoport66 and I looking ridiculous for late 60?s, Palm Beach-themed #slimaarons party @lillypulitzer #cupidicesculpture

A post shared by Whitney Sudler-Smith (@wsudlersmith) on

"Thank you Whitney for commissioning this glorious cake for me," Cameran wrote on Instagram. "I love it. I won't mention the local bakery who accepted the task because I'm sure they were mortified."

Whitney also shared another pic of his outfit on social media. "@andyrapoport66 and I looking ridiculous for late 60's, Palm Beach-themed #slimaarons party @lillypulitzer #cupidicesculpture," he captioned the pic.

Cam?s beautifully themed baby shower?? Can?t wait to meet her mini-me!

A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on

Thomas Ravenel posted a cute pic of the ladies dress up at the Charleston party. "Cam's beautifully themed baby shower Can't wait to meet her mini-me!" Thomas shared with his followers.

Back in April 2017, Cameran announced on Instagram that she and her husband Jason Wimberly are expecting. She also revealed that they're having a baby girl!

"Times a changin' y'all! Baby Girl Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!" Cameran captioned the post.

TAGS/ Southern Charm , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
