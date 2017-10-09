Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist Shares Her No-Cake Skin Secret

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

7 Products from the Fenty Galaxy Collection We're Excited About

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Jeans Have a New Kind of Hem

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim

Gigi Hadid's Denim Outfit Is Inspiring Home Décor

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Re-application just never looks the same.

Unless you have pro makeup artist Mary Phillips by your side, that is.

Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashian-Jenner family enlist her talents on the daily to refresh their looks. Now that the beauty guru was just announced as a celebrity makeup artist for luxury beauty brand La Mer, she's doling out her tips to us, too.

"When my clients are wearing makeup for shows, music videos or long-day photo shoots, they are wearing makeup for a long time. It's really important to keep the makeup looking just as it was when you put it on for the first time," Mary told E! News.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

"One trick I really like to do is take the Crème de la Mer—and this is a great trick if you get home and want to go out and don't want to shower and what not—and a hydrating mist, using a bit of the crème on a foundation brush, and going over your makeup. It re-hydrates the skin," she added.

The moisturizer-mist combo reinvigorates any previous product, allowing it to blend better with any additional touch-ups—read: no cakey results!

"Then add a bit more foundation and concealer and it really is night and day," advised Mary. "Your skin is fresh again."

Of course, La Mer doesn't come cheap—a 2-ounce bottle rings in at $315 a pop. Considering J.Lo practically sleeps in the brand's famed Miracle Broth, it may be worth the splurge. If your wallet just can't justify the spend, Mary's technique (moisturizer plus facial mist) comes free of charge.

Additional reporting by Amanda Williams.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Must-Do Mondays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.