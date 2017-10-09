NeNe Leakes Tells Comedy Show Heckler: I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
While a heckler may have gotten NeNe Leakes' attention Sunday night, it's her response that is getting even more notice.
The reality star had the mic on stage at the Paramount Theater in California Sunday night as the host of a comedy show starring female comedians like Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish. However, Leakes became the main focus of the evening after a heckler in the audience reportedly booed the star. According to a video shot by an attendee, more members of the audience booed Leakes as she fired back at her critic.
"I ain't even gonna get to tell you about the God d--n Uber driver. I hope he rape yo ass tonight when he take you home, bitch," she controversially said. "And steal yo' funky hello kitty, bitch."
Leakes issued a public apology on her Facebook page Monday afternoon, writing, "I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry."
Just days earlier, the typically outspoken star was embroiled in an ongoing feud with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann over a video the teen shot at Leakes' house of an insect in the bathroom.
"On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home," Leakes wrote in a cryptic since-deleted Instagram post. "#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice."
"First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!!" Kim tried to explain on social media.
"I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY."
Meanwhile, Brielle shared her side of the story in a since-deleted Instagram comment. "I'm not calling BLACK people roaches!" she wrote. "I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn't matter if you're black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don't f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls."
"@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get you all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine!" NeNe fired back in her own since-deleted Instagram post, taking aim also at Brielle's appearance. "Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"
Kim later took to social media again, denying claims that she is racist and alleging Leakes was lying about the ordeal. "At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes...I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't," Kim wrote. "I will continue to pray for you."
