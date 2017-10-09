NeNe Leakes Tells Comedy Show Heckler: I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes You

While a heckler may have gotten NeNe Leakes' attention Sunday night, it's her response that is getting even more notice.

The reality star had the mic on stage at the Paramount Theater in California Sunday night as the host of a comedy show starring female comedians like Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish. However, Leakes became the main focus of the evening after a heckler in the audience reportedly booed the star. According to a video shot by an attendee, more members of the audience booed Leakes as she fired back at her critic.

"I ain't even gonna get to tell you about the God d--n Uber driver. I hope he rape yo ass tonight when he take you home, bitch," she controversially said. "And steal yo' funky hello kitty, bitch."