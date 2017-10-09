Surf Star Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bethany Hamilton will soon be a mother of two.

The pro surfer and shark attack survivor revealed that she's pregnant with her second child in an Instagram video.

In the video, Hamilton's hubby Adam Dirks asked their son Tobias, "Where's baby?" Dirks then asked the two-year-old tot to give the baby a kiss, which caused Tobias to scamper over to Hamilton and kiss her tummy.

So. Freaking. Adorable.

"Another one on the way," Dirks said in the video. He then told his son, "You're going to be a good brother."