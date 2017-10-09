TV Reporter Lauren Sivan Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Harvey Weinstein: "It Was Disgusting"

Sivan began the interview by talking about how she sat down for dinner at a restaurant and Weinstein came up and said, "I think you're in my seat." He then pulled up a chair next to her and they started talking and having a conversation about news and politics. Sivan described Weinstein during that conversation as being "very polite" and "very warm."

The group they were with then moved to a second location, where Weinstein asked if Sivan wanted to go on a tour of the restaurant he owned, downstairs from where the group was sitting. Sivan told host Megyn Kelly that she thought there would be a lot of people down there since it was a restaurant but once they got down there she realized that was not the case.

"I thought a restaurant kitchen, there would be people cooking and moving and things happening, and as soon as we got downstairs, that was not what it was," Sivan told Kelly. "There were two guys sweeping up, there was no one down there. And that's when I really saw the red flags, and you know, [I thought] 'oh, this is, this is not good'."