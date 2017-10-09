Jennifer Morrison Is Back in This Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: See Emma and Hook's Reunion Kiss!

If you missed Emma Swan in the Once Upon a Time season seven premiere, you're in luck!

Our favorite Savior is making her way back to the ABC series for a visit this week, as promised, and it's an appearance that's sure to tug at your heartstrings, if this new sneak peek is to be believed.

In the new clip, which first screened during the show's panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend, we're back in Storybrooke, where Emma (Jennifer Morrison) is watching as new hubby Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) is training young Henry (another former series regular returning for a visit, Jared Gilmore) in the ways of the sword. As if you expected anyone else to prepare Henry to become the strapping hero we're seeing in the new Enchanted Forest flashbacks, where he's played by new series regular Andrew J. West!