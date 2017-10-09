Las Vegas Strip Dims Lights One Week After Deadly Mass Shooting

It's been one week since the mass shooting in Las Vegas killed 59 people and left more than 500 injured—a week full of heartbreak, no doubt, but also unity, love and support.

In fact, to honor of the victims who lost their lives during the tragedy as well as the heroes who helped save so many, the normally bright and bustling Las Vegas strip went dark for 11 minutes on Sunday night.

Hotels like Mandalay Bay (where the devastating shooting occurred) as well as New York-New York, Caesar's Palace, The Cosmopolitan, Hard Rock Hotel and so many more dimmed their lights from 10:05 to 10:16 p.m.—the same time the gunman opened fire at the crowd during Jason Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival one week ago.