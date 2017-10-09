Harry Potter's House from Godric's Hollow Is Up for Sale

Harry Potter, House

Warner Bros.

It's time for a quick run to Gringott's because Harry Potter's real-life, childhood home is up for sale!

Sure, this house is where Lily and James Potter were killed by The Dark Lord, where Snape found his dead love minutes too late, and where He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named made baby Harry into his last, unplanned horocrux—but in real-life, it's simply a charming 14th-century, English cottage. The "De Vere House," as property managers call it, sits just one hour north of London, in the medieval style village of Lavenham, England.

Back between the 14th and 17th-centuries, Lavenham was one of the 20 wealthiest English settlements, with the DeVere family as the second richest family next to the royal family. This piece of real and literary history can be yours for $1.3 million (about £995,000).

In the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's famous children's books, this famous house is where Harry and Hermione get attacked by Voldemort's snake in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 1 and where Harry sees Snape's flashbacks of sobbing over Lily Potter's body in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 2. Godric's Hollow holds history for both the Potter family and Dumbledore's family.

Not as wonky as portrayed in the films, this six-bedroom home is complete with two kitchens, a dining room, a sitting room, a drawing room and a big reception hall where you can greet all of your other Potterhead friends at parties. We're having our dress robes pressed already.

