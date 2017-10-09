Ivana Trump Calls Herself "First Lady" in GMA Interview

Melania Trump may be living in the White House, but Ivana Trump considers herself President Donald Trump's original first lady. The first Mrs. Trump gave herself this title during a recent interview with Good Morning America.

During the interview, Ivana said she has the "direct number to the White House" but that she doesn't really use it.

"I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like," she said before adding "because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm [the] first lady."

Still, Ivana doesn't seem jealous of Melania's position.

"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible," Ivana said, according ABC News. "It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."

In response to Ivana's comments, Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for Melania, issued the following statement:

"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and The President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise."