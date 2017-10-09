Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" Viewed 1 Billion Times on YouTube

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nazanin Mandi, Miguel

"Being Engaged to Miguel Is Fun as F--k!" Watch The Platinum Life Season 1 Supertease

Demi Lovato Drops F-bomb During Performance

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Drops an F-Bomb and Jokes About Lip Syncing at Album Release Party Gig

"Call Me Maybe" is the little pop song that could.

Released on March 1, 2012, Carly Rae Jepsen's infectious debut became a worldwide smash. Buoyed by a viral lip dub video starring Justin Bieber, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale, it hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, where it remained for nine consecutive weeks.

And on Sunday, "Call Me Maybe" surpassed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. The video averages about 250,000 views per day, and at its peak, it got over 1.9 million views in one day.

"Call Me Maybe" was the lead single from Jepsen's 2012 album Kiss, which spawned three less popular hits: "Good Time (feat. Owl City)," "This Kiss" and "Tonight I'm Getting Over You." Jepsen released a follow-up album, E•MO•TION, in 2015. Led by the single "I Really Like You," the music video starring Tom Hanks just crossed over the 200 million views mark on YouTube.

Read

Fans Are Losing It Over Carly Rae Jepsen's "Cut to the Feeling"

Carly Rae Jepsen, Call Me Maybe

YouTube

Jepsen released an EP, E•MO•TION: Side B, last year and has already written 80 songs for her next album. Though none of her singles have come close to the success of "Call Me Maybe," she's happy with her level of fame. "At the beginning [of recording E•MO•TION], whether I want to admit it or not, there was a very real pressure of having a song that was that big of a gift, this ginormous elephant in the room. Whenever I walked in it was like, 'How are we gonna top "Call Me Maybe?'" I was like, 'Stop saying that!'" she told Rookie in 2015. "I needed to at least be strong enough in my own sense that I wasn't there to talk about 'Call Me Maybe' or make another version of that. When I found people who were excited about letting that go and trying something new and letting that pressure dissipate, I knew I'd found the right people..."

While E•MO•TION was critically acclaimed, it was a commercial disappointment. But Jepsen wasn't trying to chase the success of the single that made her a worldwide star. "I feel quite happy with how the record's done, to be honest," she told BuzzFeed in 2015 after its release. "I don't really compare it to Kiss or whatever I'm gonna do next. That's not where my attention goes. I feel really lucky that people have received it so well and that it has sold any amount."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carly Rae Jepsen , Music , Music Videos , YouTube , Entertainment , Viral , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.