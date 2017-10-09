Rose McGowan Calls for Immediate Resignation of Weinstein Company Board: "The Golden Swamp Must Be Drained"

Shortly after Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, Rose McGowan called on his board to resign.
"I'm calling on the board to resign effective immediately," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting."
Weinstein's firing came days after The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations. McGowan was mentioned in the article for a $100,000 settlement she reached with the executive in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival."
Weinstein's attorney told Page Six the claims are "false and defamatory" and the Hollywood executive said he intends to sue The New York Times.
Now, she's holding his board accountable. His advisor Lisa Bloom already resigned.
In addition to speaking with THR, the Charmed actress tweeted that "the golden swamp must be drained." She also called out Weinstein's brother and business partner Bob Weinstein on Twitter after the Weinstein Company released a statement announcing Harvey's termination.
"what about Bob?" she tweeted along with the statement.
At the time of this writing, Bob had not released a statement.
The golden swamp must be drained https://t.co/QC3iObbtG7— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017
what about Bob? pic.twitter.com/2qll2RjDcE— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017
Furthermore, McGowan referred to Harvey as a "monster" on Instagram and said it was time to "destroy the body."
"ROSE ARMY DISPATCH First report from the battle field: we have the head of the monster on life support. Tomorrow I will call on you to virtually mobilize. Tonight we hold the monster of our nightmares in our hand, next we destroy the body," she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring a winged monster.
McGowan isn't the only celebrity to take to social media following The New York Times piece. Lena Dunham and Amber Tamblyn posted on Twitter, and Meryl Streeptold The Huffington Post that she was "appalled" over the sexual assault claims.
And for my sweet @rosemcgowan who I?ve been texting, blessing and holding in my heart this week.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 9, 2017
I see you. We all do.
Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 9, 2017
In her interview with THR, McGowan also called for change within Hollywood.
"Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP," she told THR. "Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it."