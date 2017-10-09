Angelina Jolie Recruited to Help Capture Ugandan Warlord Joseph Kony: Report

by Samantha Schnurr

Angelina Jolie

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Forget about the movies—Angelina Jolie reportedly almost became a spy in real life.

According to a new report from The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner wanted to help arrest Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, the leader of guerrilla group, the Lord's Resistance Army. For more than a decade, Kony had been wanted on charges of rape, murder and abducting and forcibly enlisting children to fight. However, this year, the United States military ended its mission to capture Kony as his army diminished to approximately 100 soldiers, according to The New York Times

As The Sunday Times reported based on leaked ICC documents, Luis Moreno Ocampo, the ICC chief prosecutor at the time, claimed in one email that Jolie "has the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him." As the honeytrap plot was allegedly shaped, the actress was meant to act as celebrity bait to lure Kony out of his compound, so that U.S. Special Forces could move in and take him into custody. 

Joseph Kony

Adam Pletts/Getty Images

However, according to the report, there was a chance Jolie would not have been alone. In additional emails seen by The Sunday Times, her then-husband Brad Pitt was also mentioned. 

"Apparently you can be embedded with the special forces that are chasing Kony. Can Brad go with you?" The Sunday Times reported Moreno Ocampo wrote in an email.

"Brad is being supportive," the star reportedly replied. "Let's discuss logistics. Much love Xxx."

However, according to The Sunday Times, the dinner "does not appear to have gone ahead" and, despite an indictment by the ICC for war crimes and crimes against humanity, Kony has not yet been captured. Moreno Ocampo finished his term at the ICC in 2012, the same year that Jolie publicly called for Kony's arrest. 

As The Sunday Times reported, Moreno Ocampo claimed he had been "the focus of a cyber-attack." E! News has reached out to Jolie's camp for comment on the report. 

