Meryl Streep "Appalled" Over Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Claims

Meryl Streep jokingly referred to Harvey Weinstein as "God" at the 2012 Golden Globes, but on Monday, the Oscar winner publicly distanced herself from the Hollywood producer amid multiple claims of sexual assault on his behalf. On Sunday, three days after The New York Times published an exposé about his alleged behavior, the Weinstein Company's board of directors fired him, citing "new information about misconduct" that had "emerged in the past few days."

Streep, who has worked with Weinstein on August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, joins a growing list of actresses to condemn Weinstein, following Lena Dunham, Brie Larson, Rose McGowan and Amber Tamblyn. The 68-year-old actress issued a statement to The Huffington Post via her longtime publicist, saying, "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."