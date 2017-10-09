Janet Jackson's Dancers—Including Jenna Dewan-Tatum!—Reunite at L.A. Concert

"Together Again," indeed. During her sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl Sunday, Janet Jackson hosted a family reunion of sorts. The 51-year-old pop music icon took a moment to bring many of her former backup dancers onstage. Jenna Dewan Tatum, who was part of the All for You Tour in 2001 and 2002, had been looking forward to their get-together all weekend.

Before the 7:30 p.m. start time, Dewan-Tatum shared several photos from her pre-acting days with Jackson. After she reunited with her friends, she shared some "backstage" footage with fans via Instagram Stories. "This is crazy," she said as Jackson performed "R&B Junkie" onstage.

After three songs, Jackson stood onstage while everyone applauded for several minutes.

"Are you ready to party?" she asked fans. "I said, are you ready to party?!"

Dewan-Tatum was busy bonding backstage with tour-mate Alison Faulk, who just so happened to choreograph Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live revue. As she joked in one Instagram Story, she and Faulk went from "roommates to male strippers to being back onstage with Janet Jackson." It was a full circle moment for Dewan-Tatum, who talked about how Jackson helped make her dreams come true during a May appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I kind of owe everything to Janet—my entire life. She was my dream job, my first big dance job. Because of her I met certain people who then led me to others, then led me to acting, then led me to here," the World of Dance host recalled. "All roads lead back to Janet!"