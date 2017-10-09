Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Posts Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump, Says She's "Already So in Love"

It may be a few more months until April Love Geary and Robin Thicke welcome their bundle of joy, but it looks like the model is already smitten with her little one.

Geary posted a picture of her holding her growing baby bump on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Already so in love with you."

Geary announced her pregnancy back in August when she posted a picture of her sonogram on Instagram. At the time, she revealed that she and the "Blurred Lines" singer planned on welcoming the child Mar. 1, which just so happens to be the birthday of Thicke's late father Alan Thicke.