Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Posts Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump, Says She's "Already So in Love"

It may be a few more months until April Love Geary and Robin Thicke welcome their bundle of joy, but it looks like the model is already smitten with her little one.
Geary posted a picture of her holding her growing baby bump on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Already so in love with you."
Geary announced her pregnancy back in August when she posted a picture of her sonogram on Instagram. At the time, she revealed that she and the "Blurred Lines" singer planned on welcoming the child Mar. 1, which just so happens to be the birthday of Thicke's late father Alan Thicke.
Ever since she announced the news, the model has been documenting her pregnancy on social media. For instance, she posted a few bikini pictures during a vacation in Hawaii in which fans could see her growing baby bump.
This will be Thicke's second child. The "Lost Without U" singer has a seven-year-old son named Julian Thicke with his ex Paula Patton
Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 at a party in Cannes, but it looks like the two dated out of the public eye before then. On Sept. 2, Geary posted a picture of her and Thicke on Instagram along with the caption "Happy 3 years my love!"
Congratulations to the growing family! We can't wait to meet your little one when the baby arrives in a few months.
