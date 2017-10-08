Anton Yelchin Honored by Star Trek Co-Stars, Friends and Family at Statue Unveiling

It was a day to celebrate the too-short life of Anton Yelchin.

Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lawrence, J.J. Abrams, Simon Pegg, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and more famous faces joined Yelchin's mother, famed Russian figure skater Irina Yelchin, and others at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles to honor the actor, who died in June 2016 at the age of 27 after being pinned by his own car outside his home in Studio City, Calif.

The memorial included readings, remarks by friends and family, as well as the unveiling of a statue made in the actor's likeness, which was created by sculptor Nick Marra and FX artist Greg Nicotero.

The statue is located in the Garden of Legends at the cemetery, near late singer Chris Cornell's memorial.

Previously, Yelchin's family held a private funeral in June 2016.