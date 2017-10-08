Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero and Wife Danielle Welcome a Baby Boy

A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The Laguna Beach/Hills baby boom is in full effect!

Laguna Beach star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle Torriero, welcomed their first child, a son named Bronson, on Sunday.

Soon after his son's birth, the former reality star hopped on Instagram to share some images of the newborn.

Along with the sweet photos, the proud papa and loving husband wrote, "Bronson Leonardo Torriero. Born on Oct. 8th, 2017 at 3:26pm and weighing 7.7 pounds. I fell in love with @danielletorriero all over again today."

The new mom also Instagramed her baby boy and wrote, "Happiest moment of our lives!!! Our baby boy, Bronson Torriero entered the world today."