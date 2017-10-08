Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero and Wife Danielle Welcome a Baby Boy

The Laguna Beach/Hills baby boom is in full effect!
Laguna Beach star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle Torriero, welcomed their first child, a son named Bronson, on Sunday.
Soon after his son's birth, the former reality star hopped on Instagram to share some images of the newborn.
Along with the sweet photos, the proud papa and loving husband wrote, "Bronson Leonardo Torriero. Born on Oct. 8th, 2017 at 3:26pm and weighing 7.7 pounds. I fell in love with @danielletorriero all over again today."
The new mom also Instagramed her baby boy and wrote, "Happiest moment of our lives!!! Our baby boy, Bronson Torriero entered the world today."
Talan, who was formerly dubbed a "ladies' man" on the MTV reality show, took to Instagram in June to announce the gender of the couple's first child with an adorable video, filled with exploding confetti. Along with the cute clip, Talan wrote, "@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!"
Back in April, the duo told the world they were welcoming their first child by posting a video of an ultrasound and their expected due date.
Danielle captioned the post, "Baby Torriero coming mid October." She added: "@talantorriero #13weeks." The proud papa-to-be reposted the same video and caption on his own account.
The 30-year-old married Danielle in June of 2014, but the couple have been together for more than eight years. Earlier this year, Talan shared a throwback photo of the couple with the caption, "The moment I knew I loved her 8 years ago. I met her 8 years ago today—happy birthday to @danielletorriero."
The one-time MTV star may have grown up in SoCal but it appears as if he's made a big move to the Midwest, giving up the sandy beaches for fields of corn. He and his wife live in Nebraska now. His Instagram profile says, "Laguna raised Nebraska braised." Yeehaw!
Talan joins the list of Laguna Beach/Hills alums who welcomed babies this year.
Lauren Conrad and William Tell announced they had a baby in June. Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, had a baby girl in August. Whitney Port recently announced that she'd welcomed a son named Sonny on July 27, Tim Rosenman. Heidi Montag and