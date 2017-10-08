Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Head Back to Las Vegas ''to Start the Healing Process''

A lot can change in seven days...
One week after a gunman opened fire at the crowds during Jason Aldean's set during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the country singer and his pregnant wife Brittany Aldean are back in Las Vegas.
Upon landing, Brittany took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple's backs with a backdrop of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the casino where the gunman took aim at the crowd of 22,000 people.
Brittany wrote, "Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong."
Just last night, Aldean took to the stage for the first time since the tragedy, which was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, killing at least 58 and injuring over 500.
The country boy made a surprise appearance to perform for Saturday Night Live's cold open.
The solemn star said, "I'm Jason Aldean. This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone I am struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting."
He continued, "There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friend. They are all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure we are going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way."
And finally, the 40-year-old said, "When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."
The country star then broke into Tom Petty's 1989 classic, "Won't Back Down," which served as an inspiring message to Americans, as well as a tribute to Petty, who died last Monday.
The singer has been publicly calling for unity in the country ever since the attack.
The day after the deadly shooting killed at least 58 people, Jason wrote an Instagram detailing his fear over what's happening in the U.S.
"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see," Aldean said. "This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in."
Brittany and Jason have been married since March 21, 2015. The singer has two daughters from his previous relationship with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.