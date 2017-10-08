Harvey Weinstein Has Been Terminated From The Weinstein Company, Effective Immediately

He's out.

The co-founder and CEO of The Weinstein Company Harvey Weinstein has officially been fired from the company he built.

His termination comes just three days after the New York Times published a story detailing three decades of sexual misconduct and harassment by one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.

On Sunday, The Weinstein Company Board of Representatives released the following statement to E! News: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

E! News previously reported that his brother Bob Weinstein, a co-chairman, and chief operating officer David Glasser will lead the company in his absence.