Harvey Weinstein Has Been Terminated From The Weinstein Company, Effective Immediately

He's out.
The co-founder and CEO of The Weinstein Company Harvey Weinstein has officially been fired from the company he built.
His termination comes just three days after the New York Times published a story detailing three decades of sexual misconduct and harassment by one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.
On Sunday, The Weinstein Company Board of Representatives released the following statement to E! News: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."
E! News previously reported that his brother Bob Weinstein, a co-chairman, and chief operating officer David Glasser will lead the company in his absence.
The Weinstein Company is not the only one to drop the 65-year-old.
After initially defending him publicly, Lisa Bloom announced on Saturday that she would no longer serve as an advisor to Weinstein.
"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," Bloom tweeted. "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."
Lawyer Lanny Davis has also stepped aside.
Additionally, three board members have resigned. MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski, who has a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, said that she would not follow through on her book contract if Weinstein stayed on as CEO.
The New York Times had said that Harvey reached eight settlements with women who made allegations of past sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.
In an initial statement, Harvey said he was taking a leave of absence from his company: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." He also said, "I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on."
Weinstein has not been charged with any crimes.