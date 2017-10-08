Bella Thorne Celebrates Her 20th Birthday By Licking YouTuber Tana Mongeau's Tongue

Nothing says "Happy birthday!" like some major PDA...

Wild child and former Disney darling Bella Thorne celebrated her 20th birthday by giving a lick to her new lady, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who made sure to post the video on her Instagram

The two have been linked for the past few weeks, ever since Tana posted some kissing photos of the pair in September.

In addition to the tonguing, Bella grabbed a few wigs and hang out with a crew of pals before going out for a night on the town to celebrate her big 2-0.

As for Bella and Tana, they were first linked on Sept. 24 when the YouTuber shared some PDA-tastic images of the women kissing at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Along with the lip-locked photos, Tana wrote, "Mineeee." 

Bella also took to Instagram to share the same image with the caption, "Mmmmm tastes like candy."

Bella recently opened up to StyleCaster about why she dates more men than women.

She explained, "It’s so hard. I can’t tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I’m just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don’t want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don’t roll that way.'"

She continued, "Then it’s so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy’s hitting me up. They’re not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.

The Famous in Love star says she likes it when women keep it real with her.

"I like when girls are upfront with me. This Brazilian girl contacts me on Instagram and she’s, like, 'Yo, I wanna date you. Like, I straight up want to f--k with you. Like, I think you’re so hot.' And I was, like, 'This is awesome. Hell yeah, this is so cool.' But when a girl just hits me up and they’re like, 'OMG, babe. Let’s hang out. You’re so beautiful. Let’s take a Snapchat'—I’m like, 'What do you want?'"

Well it looks like Bella's found someone who has filled up her Snapchat dance card for now.

Some of the men that Bella's previously been linked to include Scott Disick, Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey and Charlie Pugh. Most recently she attended the 2017 MTV VMAs with Blackbear.

