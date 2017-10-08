Kit Harington's Fiancée Rose Leslie Flashes Engagement Ring

Game of Thrones fans know Jon Snow actually knows everything when it comes to pleasing women.
And if Kit Harington was the one who picked out fiancée Rose Leslie's engagement ring, add "good taste in jewelry" to the list of the actor's positive attributes.
Leslie, who played his Wildling lover Ygritte on the HBO series, was photographed wearing a large solitaire diamond ring at Heathrow airport in London on Sunday. She was also spotted wearing it two days earlier while out and about with Harington in the city.
She and Harington had announced in The London Times newspaper last month that they are engaged.
The notoriously private actors, who are both 30, started dating in 2012 and broke up a year later. They sparked romance rumors again in 2014 when they were photographed at LAX. They were also spotted packing on the PDA while out and about in Los Angeles in January 2016. A source told E! News at the time that Harington and Leslie had rekindled their romance.
The following April, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Olivier Awards in London.
Harington recently opened up about how he proposed to Rose.
"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that's a really bad expression!" he joked on The Jonathan Ross Show. "What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load."