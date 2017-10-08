Kit Harington's Fiancée Rose Leslie Flashes Engagement Ring

Game of Thrones fans know Jon Snow actually knows everything when it comes to pleasing women.

And if Kit Harington was the one who picked out fiancée Rose Leslie's engagement ring, add "good taste in jewelry" to the list of the actor's positive attributes.

Leslie, who played his Wildling lover Ygritte on the HBO series, was photographed wearing a large solitaire diamond ring at Heathrow airport in London on Sunday. She was also spotted wearing it two days earlier while out and about with Harington in the city.