Lady Gaga Celebrates Late Friend Sonja's Birthday With Touching Tributes: "I Love You"

Lady Gaga celebrated what would have been her late friend Sonja Durham's 42nd birthday this weekend and revealed the special way she keeps her close to her heart.

Sonja had passed away in May after battling cancer. Gaga had previously often talked about her dear friend, who soon became familiar to her loyal fanbase.

Gaga posted on Instagram a photo of her at a gathering with friends as a pic of her and Sonja, taken at the singer's friend's wedding to Andre Dubois. The singer had attended and helped plan the event, which took place months before her friend's death.

"I ♥ you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment," she wrote.